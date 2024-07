US President Joe Biden spoke out on Monday after Vance was announced as Trump’s vice president | Photo: Erin Schaff /Pool/EFE/EPA

US President Joe Biden said Senator JD Vance, chosen on Monday (15) as the Republican Party’s vice-presidential candidate, is a “clone” of former president and White House candidate Donald Trump on many issues.

“A clone of Trump on the issues,” Biden told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before heading to Nevada, where he will hold several campaign events over the next two days.

Trump announced earlier this week on his social media Truth Social who had chosen as his running mate JD Vance, 39, who has represented the state of Ohio in the Senate since January 2023.

Vance, once a vocal critic of Trump, has become one of his most loyal supporters in the Senate and on major television networks.

The Republican was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, in the region known as the “rust belt”, the part of the US Midwest marked by industrial decline, so his profile could attract voters in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.