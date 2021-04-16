US President Joe Biden called Russia and the United States great powers in his speech on relations with Russia. The event was broadcast on the White House account in Youtube…

“We represent two great powers that bear a great responsibility for global stability. President Putin and I – we have a significant responsibility to keep this relationship in working order, ”Biden explained.

The politician called Russians and Americans “proud and patriotic peoples” interested in a peaceful and secure future.

Biden also recalled that on the eve he imposed sanctions against Russia and could go further in this, but “chose a different course of action” and preferred a rebuff “proportional to the damage caused.” According to him, the United States wants a stable, predictable relationship with Russia. If Russia “continues to interfere” in Washington’s affairs, the American leader promised to take new retaliatory steps.

In the same speech, Biden allowed the introduction of new sanctions against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and told in what areas Washington and Moscow can work together.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow’s response to the sanctions will be “inevitable” and tough.