During a private event, US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “crazy son of a bitch”, to which the Kremlin responded by saying that Biden “acts like a cowboy”. The US president's statement came after ensuring that the world should worry more about the climate than the threat of a nuclear conflict, seen as a message to his competitor Donald Trump within the framework of the US election campaign. For his part, Putin ironically responded again that he preferred Biden in the White House than the Republican magnate.

The president of the United States and Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy son of a bitch” during an event to raise funds for his presidential campaign.

According to the top American leader, “we have a crazy HDP (son of a bitch) like Putin and others and we always have to worry about the threat of a nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is the climate.”

Biden, who previously called Putin a “war criminal,” also accused the Russian president and his “henchmen” of ending the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16 in prison.

At the same event, the American president also mocked Donald Trump, Republican candidate in the primaries: “Some things he is saying, like comparing himself to Navalny saying that since our country is communist, he (Trump) is being persecuted just like Navalny. “I don't know where this comes from.”

Trump spoke out last week about Navalny's death. According to him, his case is similar: “I was accused by a court up to four times. All because I'm involved in politics. “I have been accused of ridiculous things,” he complained. The words were spoken after being fined by a Manhattan court to pay more than $350 million for lying when declaring his real assets.

The Kremlin responds to Biden by calling him a “Hollywood cowboy”; Putin ironizes

News of Biden's insult to Putin soon reached Moscow and there was a response: “If the president of that country uses such vocabulary, he should be ashamed. It is clear that Mr. Biden exhibits cowboy-style behavior for internal political reasons.” of Hollywood,” Dmitri Peskov, presidential spokesman, said on Russian public television.

In addition, Peskov also criticized the words that sounded bad in Russia, but that apparently did not offend the Russian president. “It is unlikely that statements as rude as that from the mouth of a US head of state could in any way offend another head of state, even more so President Putin,” he noted.

In this sense, the Russian president also responded to a journalist's question about whether Biden's statement had been “rude.”

🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin responded to Biden, who called him a “crazy son of a bitch”.

“For us, for Russia, Biden is more advantageous, and judging by what he said, I am absolutely right” – Putin pic.twitter.com/JBmM3ktVWL — Peacemaker (@peacemaket71) February 22, 2024



Putin ironically or wanted to show indulgence in the situation: “We understand what is happening there (in the United States) in terms of politics. And that reaction is absolutely appropriate. This means that I was right. What I said (about preferring Biden over Trump) was first and foremost for our public, not for Americans. After all, you are a Russian journalist. And you asked what was best for us. So I told you then and I can confirm and repeat it now: Biden ( is better).

A “relationship in a coma” between both powers

Relations between the White House and the Kremlin are not at their best. Accusations between the two parties are constant, but the war in Ukraine is perhaps the issue that generates the most disagreement between the two nations.

In December last year, Russia threatened to sever diplomatic relations with the United States due to increased economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Washington and its allies have imposed a series of measures against Moscow in response to the invasion of Ukraine, which includes the use of frozen Russian assets as a form of financing to deliver weapons to kyiv.

“I'm just saying to make it clear that we are prepared for any scenario. The United States should not be under the illusion that Russia is clinging with both hands to diplomatic relations with that country, which “are in a coma,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov told the Interfax news agency late from last year.

Biden seeks re-election

The countdown begins: in November, Joe Biden will seek re-election and fundraising events are already part of the president's agenda.

The only candidate on the Democratic side, the proposals are already beginning to emerge, as well as the acts to win votes. And faced with the candidacy of Donald Trump who leads the primaries, Biden is positioning himself along the same lines as he did in the 2020 elections.

The president summarized his efforts to strengthen the middle class and warned that a Trump victory could ban abortion throughout the country or the dismantling of the public health attempt begun in the Obama era.

He also positioned himself in favor of listening to the climate emergency, a direct blow to the campaign of Donald Trump, a climate change denier.

“We have to contrast Trump's election with mine, we have to make it as clear as day,” said the president.

With AP and EFE