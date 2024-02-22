United States President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “crazy SOB” on Wednesday during an event to collect donations in San Francisco, according to the American press.

(You may be interested in: What was the Russian Foreign Minister, Putin's key asset, looking for in Latin America this week?)

Furthermore, he accused Putin and his “henchmen” of end the life of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16 in prison.

“We have a crazy son of a bitch like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflictbut the existential threat to humanity is the climate,” Biden said in a brief speech at the event in San Francisco attended by a small group of journalists.

Biden's outburst of harsh language follows other occasions in which has called the Russian president a “butcher” and a “war criminal”which ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

(You can read: London High Court will decide as soon as possible on the extradition of Julian Assange)

Biden also said that the United States will announce on Friday a package of new and strong sanctions against Russia for the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Joe Biden, president of the United States Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

About, The Kremlin accused Biden this Thursday of behaving like “a Hollywood cowboy” for referring in this way to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

It is clear that Mr. Biden exhibits behavior in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for internal political reasons.

“If the president of that country uses such vocabulary, he should be ashamed. “It is clear that Mr. Biden exhibits behavior in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for internal political reasons,” presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in statements to Russian public television.

(Also read: The new immigration law that the United States is analyzing and that would influence the green card)

Peskov recommended that Biden ask his advisers “if they find a single insulting expression towards him by President Putin“.

“It is unlikely that statements as rude as that from the mouth of a US head of state could in any way offend another head of state, even more so President Putin,” he said.

The presidential spokesman added that these insults represent “a great shame for that same country, that is, the United States.”

In a slip, when he had an open microphone in January 2022, Biden also called a Fox News journalist a “son of a bitch.”

(Keep reading: Gaza and Ukraine: the issues that marked the start of the G20 meeting in Brazil)

EFE