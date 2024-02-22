US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy son of a bitch.” The insult was uttered at a fundraising event in San Francisco, during a three-day tour of California undertaken to finance his presidential re-election campaign. Biden warned that there is always the threat of nuclear conflict, but that the existential threat to humanity remains the climate. “This is the ultimate existential threat. It is the weather. “We have a crazy son of a bitch like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflicts, but the existential threat to humanity is the climate,” Biden told a small group of donors.

Previously, Biden had already insulted others with the word “son of a bitch.” In January 2022, he was caught using the same slur against a Fox News journalist working in the White House. Biden has a tendency to go off script during election fundraisers and in recent months has lashed out at the Chinese government, the Republican Party and U.S. ally Israel for its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

In 2020, during his first electoral campaign for the White House, Biden also publicly launched these types of messages when he insulted a factory worker in the State of Michigan after he accused him of wanting to eliminate the Second Amendment of the Constitution, which recognizes the right to own firearms. Biden snapped at the worker: “You fucking liar,” as reflected in a video captured by a CBS journalist.

Biden's verbal attacks against Putin have also intensified in the White House and on the campaign trail. Last week, the US president blamed Putin and “his thugs” for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that Nalvani's death was a result of something that Putin and his thugs did,” Biden declared at the White House after Russian prison officials announced that Navalny had died. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the death of the Russian opponent and has said that Western claims that Putin was responsible are unacceptable.

The Kremlin responded this Thursday that Joe Biden's comment about Putin demeans the United States and those who use that vocabulary, and that it is a poor attempt to appear like a “Hollywood cowboy.” “The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to affect our president, President Putin,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “But it debases those who use that vocabulary.” Peskov noted that the comment was “probably some kind of attempt to sound like a Hollywood cowboy,” and stressed, “But I honestly don't think it's possible.” The Kremlin spokesman asked rhetorically: “Has Mr. Putin ever used a rude word to address you? That has never happened. Therefore, I think that vocabulary debases America itself.”

