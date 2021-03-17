Relations between the US and Russia were again tense this Wednesday to the maximum when Joe Biden pointed out that Vladimir Putin is a “murderer” and “will pay the consequences.” “You will soon see the price you are going to pay,” the US president warned in an interview with ABC, in which he did not specify whether he was referring to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni last August.

The accusation added fuel to Moscow’s outrage, just hours after US intelligence denounced in a report that Moscow and other “foreign adversaries” tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections. Specifically, they argue that Vladimir’s close circle Putin tried to “denigrate” the candidacy of Biden and the Democrats and support Donald Trump while seeking “to undermine confidence in the electoral process.”

Russia’s reactions were immediate and angry. The Speaker of the Lower House (Duma) and Putin’s friend, Vyasheslav Volodin, attributed Biden’s remarks to “hysteria due to impotence.” “Putin is our president and an attack against him is an attack against our country,” he warned.

The Russian government, for its part, called the report released by the Office of the US National Intelligence Directorate “disinformation”. “It has nothing but speculation,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Washington maintained that “the US continues the practice of ‘megaphone diplomacy’, whose main objective is to maintain a negative background around Moscow.”