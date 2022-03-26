The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has waited for the last sentence of his solemn speech this Saturday at the Royal Palace in Warsaw to ensure that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, whom he had called a “butcher” in a meeting shortly before with Ukrainian refugees, “cannot stay in power”. He is, he has also said, a “dictator trying to build an empire” and a “cynic”.

His speech, before some 1,000 people, was the culmination of a European tour undertaken urgently to agree with the continent’s allies on a more resounding response to Putin’s challenge when a month of war in Ukraine is completed. After participating in three summits in Brussels, of NATO, the G-7 and the EU, he visited Poland as the most representative ally of the group of Eastern countries, which ask for a more aggressive strategy against the Kremlin.

In a speech full of historical references from the time of the USSR and the fight for freedom as the “task” of this generation, Biden has defended the effectiveness of the “swift and severe” sanctions that the West has applied to stop Moscow and He stressed that they have “reduced the ruble to rubble.” “The Russian economy will soon not even be in the top 20 in the world,” he added, flanked by two large vertical flags, one American and one Polish.

Biden has also wanted to limit the use of military force. On the one hand, he has made it clear that “US forces are not in Europe to engage in a conflict with Russian forces, but to defend NATO allies.” On the other, he has issued a warning to the Kremlin: “Do not even think of moving an inch into NATO territory”, because it would be answered with “the full force of our collective power”. Hours earlier, he had reaffirmed to the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, Washington’s “sacred commitment” to Article 5 of NATO, which requires it to help a member state if it is attacked. Both countries belong to the Atlantic Alliance.

The argument line of the discourse has been that the war in Ukraine is part of a larger ongoing battle “between democracy and autocracy, between freedom and repression”. “The brave Ukrainian resistance is one front in a broader fight for the basic democratic principles that unite all free peoples. […] Every generation has had to defeat the deadly enemies of democracy. We are once again involved in a great battle for freedom”, she has pointed out. “It will not be won in days, or even in months. We have to prepare for a long battle ahead”, he predicted.

To highlight this common thread, he began his speech with a famous quote from Polish Pope John Paul II (“Do not be afraid”) and defended his role in the fall of communism. He has also mentioned the invasion of Czechoslovakia in the Prague Spring of 1968 and the repression of the student march that same year in Poland and of the Hungarian revolt in 1956. The place chosen for the speech, the courtyard of the reconstructed Royal Palace, it also highlighted the symbolism of a struggle between good and evil: an important building in the history of Poland and all of Europe that was bombed by the German Air Force at the start of World War II and completely destroyed by the Nazis in 1944 , in retaliation for the Warsaw Uprising.

After assuring that democracy in Russia is “strangled”, he addressed the Russian people directly in the last part of the speech. “You are not our enemy. I refuse to believe that you are happy with the death of innocent children and grandparents or that you accept the demolition of hospitals, schools, maternity hospitals, with Russian missiles and bombs”, he pointed out shortly before concluding with emphasis in reference to Putin: “For God’s love, this man can’t stay in power!” After Biden’s speech, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, received a question about this last statement. “It is not something for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by the Russians,” Peskov told the Reuters agency.

visit the refugees

The speech began about two hours after, more than 300 kilometers from Warsaw, in the city of Lviv (in the less affected west of Ukraine), two attacks with six missiles took place in the vicinity. At that time, Biden was chatting with Ukrainian refugees at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the largest in the country, converted into a reception center. It was at that event that a journalist asked him what he thought when he saw the refugees while he had to deal with Putin and he replied: “He’s a butcher, that’s what makes me think.”

Biden spoke and took selfies with Ukrainian refugees at the stadium and interviewed members of organizations involved in the humanitarian response. Poland has received 2.2 million of the 3.7 million refugees who have left the country, according to the latest data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, updated on Friday.

Shortly before, the American leader met, also in the Polish capital, with the Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers, Dmitro Kuleba and Oleksii Reznikov, respectively, in a meeting that did not appear in the program released by the White House. Rather than propose a typical interview, he joined the last 40 minutes (according to the White House) of the hour and a half that the meeting between the two Ukrainian ministers held with the US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, accompanying him.

Meeting between Biden, accompanied on the right by his Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, and the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov and Dmitro Kuleba, this Saturday in Warsaw. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP)

After the meeting, the White House issued a statement assuring that Biden spoke with the two Ukrainian ministers about “future efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory”, without specifying concrete measures. In a separate note, the State Department noted that Blinken and Austin “promised to continue their support in meeting the humanitarian, security, and economic needs” of Ukraine.

On one side of the table was the American representation and on the other, the Ukrainian. Journalists have been able to hear how Kuleba told the US president that he had been able to rest on the train from kyiv to Warsaw because he has learned to “sleep in any circumstance” since the war began. Biden replied that he could also sleep on the trains, because when he was a senator he used them daily to travel between Washington and the state in which he lived, Delaware.

On Friday, after landing in the Polish city of Rzeszów, about 80 kilometers from Ukraine, the US president met with soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Military Division of the Armed Forces of his country, displaced to reinforce the eastern flank of NATO. , and dedicated a few brief words to them that anticipated the bases of his speech this Saturday. “You are in the middle of a struggle between democracies and oligarchs,” he said. “What is at stake – and not only in what we are doing here to try to help the Ukrainian people and prevent the massacre from continuing – but beyond, is: what is the freedom of your children and your children going to look like? grandchildren? You are involved in much more than just whether you can ease the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine,” he conveyed to them.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, visits Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw (Poland) this Saturday Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci | Video: REUTERS

