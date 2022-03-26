US President Joe Biden met on Saturday in Warsaw with two Ukrainian ministers to show his support for that country, invaded by Russia, and questioned that Moscow had limited its military objectives after a month of fierce fighting.

In the Polish capital, Biden had his first meeting with members of the Kiev government since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In the conversation with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, and the Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, it was about the “unshakable commitment [dos Estados Unidos] with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

After that, Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, to whom he reiterated the United States’ “sacred commitment” to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) collective defense pact, in a message addressed to border countries. with Ukraine concerned about the Russian offensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion with the aim of destroying the military capabilities of this former Soviet republic and overthrowing the pro-Western government of Volodymyr Zelensky. A month later, however, Russian troops seem far from the expected advances: they have failed to capture almost any major cities, and attacks on civilians are increasingly lethal.

On Friday, a high-ranking Russian official announced that, from now on, the offensive would focus on the “liberation” of Donbass, in the east of the country, already partly dominated by pro-Moscow separatist groups.

The new orientation was due to the fact that “the main objectives of the first phase of the operation have been achieved” and “the combat capability of the Ukrainian forces has been significantly reduced”.

This apparent shift in strategy coincides with reports from the West that Moscow lost a seventh general in the war and that a colonel was shot down by his own men. The Russians also face a counter-offensive in Kherson, the only major city captured so far.

Biden said, however, that he is not convinced that the announcement of a change in Russian strategy corresponds to reality. Asked in Warsaw by a journalist about the implications of this change, Biden replied: “I’m not sure they’ve changed.”

– On all fronts –

Two Russian missiles hit a fuel depot on Saturday in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, 70 km from Poland, a region little affected by the war so far. The attack left five dead, according to the regional governor.

The mayor of Chernigov (north) warned, in turn, that Russian troops tightened the siege, and now it is practically impossible to evacuate civilians and wounded from this city located 120 km from Kiev.

The Ukrainian government claimed to have recaptured Trostinets, a town close to the Russian border and one of the first to fall when the invasion began. The Defense Ministry has published footage of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians amid crumbling buildings, next to what appears to be abandoned Russian military equipment and a plaque with the city’s name.

Russian forces, in turn, took control of Slavutich, where workers at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant live, and briefly detained its mayor. “They let me go. Everything is fine as far as possible under an occupation,” Mayor Yuri Fomichev told AFP by telephone, although later reports said three people died during the occupation.

In Kharkiv, officials reported 44 artillery strikes and 140 rocket attacks in a single day.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than 10 million Ukrainians (about 25% of the population) have abandoned their homes, and 3.7 million have left the country. Of these, 2.2 million went to Poland, according to data from the Ukrainian authorities and the UN.

After a conversation with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Biden called Putin a “butcher” and said he “cannot remain in power”. He considered “a strategic failure” the invasion of Ukraine, which for more than a month has resisted the siege and bombings ordered by the Russian president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of encouraging a dangerous arms race by trumpeting its nuclear weapons. In a videoconference speech at the Doha Forum, Zelensky also called on Qatar to increase its production of natural gas, to avoid Russian pressure on the European Union (EU). The block is still highly dependent on Russian hydrocarbon imports.

