The president of the United States, Joe Biden, gave a dramatic speech on Wednesday in which he warned voters that democracy itself is at stake in the legislative elections on November 8. Using several times the first words of the Constitution (“we the people”, we the people) has called on voters to mobilize to defend a democracy that is threatened, at risk, as he has repeatedly insisted, by the refusal of Donald Trump and his Republican Party supporters to concede defeat in the 2020 election.

It was an act of the Democratic National Convention, but Biden chose the Columbus Club in Union Station, very close to the Capitol, because of the symbolism of the seat of Congress. In an election in which voters have the economy more on their minds, Biden has highlighted the importance of defending the very principles of the system and of rejecting political violence.

He began his speech by recalling that what the aggressor of Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said (“Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”) was the same question asked by those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 when Trump refused to admit defeat and spread “the big lie”, as Biden has called it, that the election had been stolen from him. That big lie, he has said, “has fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation in the past two years.”

It is not the first time that Biden has warned of the risks to democracy posed by extreme Trumpism and, in fact, has come to describe his ideology as semi-fascism, but it has been his most armed and complete speech on the issue, with special relevance that gives him to pronounce it just six days before the elections in which the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate are renewed.

Biden has stressed that this is the first appointment with the polls since the assault on Capitol Hill and that many of the Republican candidates not only do not accept the 2020 result, but also do not commit to respecting what comes out of the polls next week. “This is the path to chaos in America. It is unprecedented. It is illegal. And it’s anti-American.”

“This violence against Democrats, Republicans, and nonpartisan officials just doing their jobs is the consequence of the lies told by power and profit, the lies of conspiracy and malice, the lies repeated over and over again to generate a cycle of anger, hatred, vitriol and even violence. Right now, we have to confront those lies with the truth. The very future of our nation depends on it. My fellow Americans, we are facing a defining moment, a turning point where we must speak with an overwhelming unified voice. To speak as a country and say that there is no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether it is directed at Democrats or Republicans, there is never a place. Point. ”, She said bluntly.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Democracy at stake

“I know that there is a lot at stake in these mid-term elections”, he continued, listing some of the issues such as the economy, health or social security. “We have our differences of opinion and that is what is supposed to happen, but there is something else at stake: democracy itself. I’m not the only one who sees it. Recent polls have shown that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe that our democracy is at risk that our democracy is under threat,” she added. It is true that Americans see democracy in danger, although for different reasons and they do not have it as their main catalyst for voting.

“Today I am calling on all Americans, regardless of party, to rise to this moment of national and generational importance. We must vote knowing what is at stake and not only because of the politics of the moment, but the institutions that have held us together, ”he reasoned.

That is when his evocation of the start of the Constitution has come: “We, the people, must decide if we will have fair and free elections and if each vote counts. We, the people, must decide if we are going to sustain a republic, where reality is accepted, the law is obeyed and your vote is truly sacred. We the people must decide whether the rule of law prevails or whether dark forces with a thirst for power are allowed to get ahead of the principles that have guided us for so long.”

republican response

Without quoting him by name, he has clearly attacked Trump: “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election. If he refuses to accept the will of the people, he refuses to accept the fact that you have lost. He has abused his power and put loyalty to himself before the law under the Constitution. And he has spread a big lie.” The trumpists, according to Biden, “are trying to succeed where they failed in 2020: in suppressing the right of voters and subverting the electoral system itself,” he said, referring, among others, to the episodes of intimidation that have been experienced alongside some electoral colleges, something that he has described as “corrosive and destructive”.

Republicans have criticized Biden as “divisive and dishonest” in a statement even before he delivered the speech, when only the subject matter was known. When Biden said last month that Trump was a danger to democracy, he replied: “The enemy of the state is him and those who control him.”

Appealing again to the basic principles of the system, Biden has continued: “Democracy means the government of the people. Not the government of monarchs or money, but the government of the people. Autocracy is the opposite of democracy. It means the government of a person, an ideology, a party. Now we are in a fight for democracy. The fight for decency and dignity, the fight for prosperity and progress. The fight for the very soul of America.”

He has recognized that democracy is “imperfect”. “It always has been”, he has said, but it allows differences to be resolved at the polls, and not with “a mob, a bullet or a hammer”.

Despite everything, Biden has tried to end with a speech of optimism and mobilization. “We know that democracy is in danger. We also know this: it is in our power, in that of each and every one of us, to preserve our democracy. And I think we will. I think I know this country. I know we will. You have the power. It is your decision. It is your decision, the destiny of the nation, the destiny of the soul of America is as always there: with the people, with your hands, your heart and your vote.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.