Biden calls on Trump to cooperate on border security

US President Joe Biden called on former head of the country Donald Trump to cooperate on the issue of border security. This is reported by RIA News.

“This is what I will say to Mr. Trump: instead of playing politics, instead of trying to persuade members of Congress to block bills, join me,” the American leader said. Together, the politician plans to “indicate to Congress the need to pass border security regulations.”

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the United States was dying and the situation at the border would turn into a disaster.

On January 27, the union of US Border Patrol agents and employees said that the presidential administration is doing everything to interfere with border security. Thus, border guards sided with the state and expressed regret that the administration “continues to do everything it can to interfere with the security of our border.”