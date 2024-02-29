US President Joe Biden on February 29 called on the former leader of the country and presidential candidate Donald Trump to work together on the issue of protecting the American border, which is crossed illegally by millions of migrants.

“What I will say to Mr. Trump is: instead of playing politics, instead of calling on members of Congress to block bills, join me and I will join you in bringing to Congress the need to pass regulations to secure the border,” Biden told reporters after of his visit to a border community in Texas.

Earlier in the day, Trump said Biden was destroying the country by allowing people from prisons and asylums to enter the country illegally. In addition, the former US president called the migration crisis a “real invasion” and Biden a “terrible president, the worst president” in the history of the United States.

On February 20, Fox News reported that during Joe Biden's administration, 7.2 million illegal migrants entered the United States, which exceeds the population of any of the 36 possible states. The authors of the article calculated that if all the illegal immigrants who entered the United States under Biden got together, they could found a city that would be the second largest in the entire country after New York.

On February 13, US Republican Congressman Chip Roy proposed renaming the state of Texas to Ukraine in order to draw Washington's attention to problems with protecting the country's southern border. He noted that it is impossible to sponsor military actions outside one’s country when its borders are not protected.

On February 6, Trump suggested that the number of illegal migrants in the United States by the end of the current American leader’s presidential term would be 19 million people, which would exceed the population of New York State. He emphasized that many migrants enter the United States “from prisons, psychiatric institutions” and are “terrorists.”

Before this, on February 4, Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said that if he is again elected as an American leader, he will close the country’s border and also begin mass deportation of illegal migrants.

The conflict between US federal authorities in Washington and the state of Texas began on January 12, when the Texas National Guard denied US Federal Border Patrol agents access to a site on the border with Mexico, namely Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. On the same day, the American media became concerned that the confrontation between federal border guards and the Texas Guard was fraught with an armed conflict on the border with Mexico. Later, on January 23, the US Supreme Court allowed federal authorities to remove the razor wire that Texas had placed on the border. Two days later, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was supported by 25 colleagues from other states. They accused Biden of refusing to protect the country from illegal migration from the south. The next day, the state's lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, demanded that Biden “get out of the way” of the Texas Guard and not interfere with it.