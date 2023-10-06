“This award is recognition that the world continues to hear Narges Mohammadi’s loud voice calling for freedom and equality,” Biden said in a statement, adding, “I urge the government of Iran to immediately release her and her fellow gender equality advocates.”

This comes at a time when Tehran denounced the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, and described the matter as bias and a step aimed at politicizing the award.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, “The action taken by the Nobel Peace Committee is a political move in line with the anti-Iranian interventionist policies pursued by some European governments.”

He added in a statement carried by official media, “The Nobel Peace Committee awarded a prize to a person who was convicted of repeated violations of the law and criminal acts, and we denounce this as bias and a politically motivated move.”

As for the United Nations, it said, “The Nobel Peace Prize honors the courage and determination of Iranian women.”

Iranian authorities arrested Narges Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial service for a victim of the violent 2019 protests. The Iranian activist has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences, and international calls to review her case.