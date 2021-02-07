US President Joe Biden considers it necessary to improve relations between Serbia and Kosovo. This is stated in the congratulatory letter of the head of the United States dated February 7, dedicated to the Day of Statehood of Serbia.

“We continue to strongly support the goal of Serbia’s European integration and encourage you to continue to take difficult steps to achieve this goal, including the necessary reforms and the achievement of a comprehensive agreement on the normalization of relations with Kosovo, focused on mutual recognition,” reads message, published on the website of the President of Serbia.

Biden noted that the United States and Serbia have maintained diplomatic relations for 140 years and intend to continue to cooperate in the fields of economy, regional stability and democratic values.

The US President added that the Serbian and American people have fought wars together and are now maintaining close contacts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to working with you to deepen the friendly ties between our countries and to strengthen the relationship between Serbia and the United States,” added Joe Biden.

Earlier on February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin and Vucic touched upon the topic of working out a balanced solution to the Kosovo problem, which must be approved by the UN Security Council. The Russian leader noted that he supports the President of Serbia in this matter.

In 2008, Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The republic is not recognized by about 60 states, including Russia, China, Spain and Greece.

The number of countries recognizing the independence of Kosovo is less than 100. If Serbia manages to reduce this number to 96, then Pristina will not enter any of the international organizations.