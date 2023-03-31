US President Joe Biden called on Russia on Friday to release US Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich. arrested in Russia and accused of espionage.



“Let it go,” Biden responded to a question from the press at the White House, moments before getting on the presidential helicopter.

(Also: Russia detains Wall Street Journal journalist and accuses him of espionage)

The president was also questioned about whether he planned expel Russian diplomats in response to Gershkovich’s arrest and stated that it is not in his plans.

(Also: Report denounces major increase in world nuclear arsenal in 2022)

“That’s not the plan right now,” he said. The White House on Thursday accused Russia of targeting US citizens and assured that he is in contact with the Government of Vladimir Putin after the arrest.

Card of journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage by the Russian government.

The newspaper, for its part, called for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador to the United States after his arrest.

“Expelling the Russian ambassador to the United States, as well as the Russian journalists who work here, would be the least” that should be done, the US international newspaper claimed in an editorial published late Thursday to Friday.

(Read: What does the secret ICC file against Putin for war crimes contain?)

“The timing of the arrest seems like a calculated provocation to spite America. and intimidate the foreign press still working in Russia,” he added.

“The fact that the Russian government is targeting US citizens is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms“, said the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, through a statement.

The Lefortovo court in Moscow issued two months of preventive detention on Thursday for Gershkovich, American journalist for The Wall Street Journal.

According to a source from the security services quoted by the TASS agency, the reporter, who could be sentenced to 20 years in prison, He has pleaded not guilty before the judge.

(We recommend: Russia sends strong warning: ‘We can destroy any adversary’)

Our friend Evan Gershkovich, the WSJ reporter arrested in Russia, is being held in one of Moscow’s most isolated prisons. Writing to him is really important, but the letters have to be in Russian – send them to [email protected] and we’ll translate them. pic.twitter.com/QoaKz4v0OC —Liza Fokht (@lizafokht) March 31, 2023

Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old Russian-speaking reporter renowned for his journalistic rigour, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of “espionage”.

The American journalist is in preventive detention until May 29a measure that can be extended pending an eventual trial.

According to Tass, the matter was classified as “secret,” which restricts the publication of information on the subject. The European Union, through its top diplomat, Josep Borrell, “condemned” Gershkovich’s arrest.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE and AFP