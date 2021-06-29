Israel needs to support the economic opportunities of Palestine, according to a written statement published on website White House following the talks between US and Israeli Presidents Joe Biden and Reuven Rivlin, which took place in Washington on Monday, June 28.

The communiqué stresses that the United States supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“The leaders discussed recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank, and the President (US – Ed.) Stressed the importance of Israel taking steps to bring calm, stability and support to broader economic opportunities for the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

It is noted that Biden and Rivlin “discussed numerous problems facing the region, including the threat posed by Iran.”

The statement said that Biden, through Rivlin, “conveyed an invitation to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to meet with him shortly at the White House.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Biden, during talks with the Israeli president, promised to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured. Since May 21, a ceasefire has been in effect between the Jewish state and Hamas.