Washington.- US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on Monday called on Iran to “renounce” its threats to attack Israel, according to a joint statement.

“We urge Iran to desist from its continued threats of a military attack on Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security that could arise if that occurs,” the leaders said in a statement released after a joint telephone conversation.

The United States believes Iran could launch “a series of major attacks” against Israel this week.

“We must be prepared for what could be a series of significant attacks,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“We share the same concerns and expectations as our Israeli counterparts regarding the potential deadlines, which could be this week.”

The United States has accelerated the transfer of a contingent with an aircraft carrier and a submarine with guided missiles to the region in a show of support for Israel.

If the attacks go ahead, “it could certainly have repercussions” on Thursday regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

Tehran and its allies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen are threatening Israel with retaliation following the assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 30 and 31, respectively.