US President Joe Biden believes the Nord Stream 2 project is a bad deal for Europe. This was announced on February 16 during a briefing by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki.

“Our position on Nord Stream 2 was clear and remains unchanged. President Biden said it was a bad deal because it divides Europe, makes Ukraine and Central Europe vulnerable to Russia and Russian manipulation, and because it runs counter to Europe’s own energy and security goals, ”she said. The briefing was broadcast in Twitter…

In addition, Washington will consult with allies and partners to develop action on Nord Stream 2. Psaki added that Washington is monitoring activities to complete the implementation and certification of the pipeline. If this process does not stop, the United States will apply sanctions. At the same time, restrictive measures are one of the many instruments of influence.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that Washington had begun negotiations with Berlin on the Nord Stream 2 project. We are talking about the future of the pipeline, including sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the project. The FRG indicated that all discussions between the governments of the two countries are being held behind closed doors.

On the eve of the head of the Committee on Economics and Energy of the German Bundestag, Klaus Ernst, said that the halt in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be discussed in negotiations with the United States. In his opinion, it is good that the Joe Biden administration is ready to negotiate the project, but this does not mean that it is worth discussing the likelihood of stopping the gas pipeline.

On February 12, US Senators, Republican Jim Risch and Democrat Jean Shaheen, called on US President Joseph Biden to impose sanctions on the project.

On February 16, it became known that Washington had begun negotiations with Berlin on the Nord Stream 2 project. Presumably, the likelihood of sanctions against the companies involved in the construction of the project is also being discussed. According to preliminary reports, lawmakers sent Biden a letter in which they said they were worried about media reports about a proposal to defy the statutory sanctions. According to lawmakers, allowing the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for partnership with Berlin would be an unconstructive step.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.