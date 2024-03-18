For Biden, attacking Rafah would be “a mistake” that would bring “more chaos to Gaza”. This is what White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said when speaking about the phone call between Biden and Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister accepted the US president's invitation to host “a team” from Jerusalem to Washington to discuss the issue. “Joe Biden rejected the idea that raising doubts about the Rafah operation is raising doubts about the goal of defeating Hamas,” Sullivan reported. And in the phone call, which had a “business interview” tone, Biden insisted that there are “alternative ways” to achieve the same goals and these will be presented to the Israeli delegation.

“Israel must do more for humanitarian aid in Gaza”

“Israel has the responsibility to facilitate the arrival of aid to Gaza and can do more” said the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. “It is an urgent priority”, he added, underlining that we must “flood” Gaza with aid by all means and resolve “the difficulties” that arise “to bring the aid inside Gaza”.

“Hamas number three, Marwan Issa, killed: we confirm it”

“Hamas number three, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week, the rest of the leaders are hiding, probably deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too,” the White House National Security Advisor said. “Israel has accomplished significant progress against Hamas: destroyed a significant number of battalions and killed thousands of fighters, including some commanders.”