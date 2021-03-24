US President Joe Biden called for action on arms control, the day after 10 people were shot dead in Boulder, Colorado.

“We are still waiting for more information about the shooter, his motives, the weapons he used,” Biden said in Washington.

“I don’t need to wait another minute … to take reasonable steps that will save lives in the future,” he added, “urging my colleagues in the House and Senate to act.”

“We can ban high-powered assault rifles and shotguns in this country again. I did that when I was a senator,” he said.

Biden called on the US Senate to “immediately approve” two bills that have already been approved by the House of Representatives with bipartisan support “to fill gaps in the background check system.”

Authorities have detained a 21-year-old youth and charged him with 10 counts of murder after the Boulder attack.