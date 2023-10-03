A statement by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Given that the urgent challenges facing our country cannot wait, (the president) hopes that the House of Representatives will quickly elect a president.”

Democrats and McCarthy’s impeachment

Democrats said they consider McCarthy untrustworthy after he broke a spending agreement with President Joe Biden, and they are also angry at his decision to give the green light to conduct an investigation into… Impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Democrats also hold McCarthy responsible for pushing the country to the brink of a “government shutdown.”“.

In an indication of a possible rejection by leftist Democrats of McCarthy remaining in office, progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a press statement that she would “certainly” vote in favor of ousting the Speaker of the House..

“Democrats don’t have to save Republicans from themselves,” she added“.