For the third time in 24 hours, US President Joe Biden appeared on Sunday to address citizens over Saturday’s attack on Donald Trump, in which the former president was slightly injured. Biden spoke to Americans from the Oval Office of the White House, in a televised speech in prime time, something reserved for exceptional occasions.

The president has called for “lowering the temperature” of American politics and has insisted that the attack on Trump proves the need to cool down tempers. “A former president was shot. An American citizen was murdered,” said the president, who again pointed out that the motives for his actions are unknown and that the investigation is ongoing.

“No matter how strong our convictions, we must never descend into violence,” Biden said. “We are not enemies,” he stressed. “All of us now face a moment of testing as the election approaches,” he added. “Differences must be resolved at the ballot box, not with bullets.”

Biden had already launched a message of unity to Americans in his two previous appearances, in which he unequivocally condemned the attack on his political rival. This Sunday morning he insisted that “there is no place in the United States for this type of violence or for any violence.” “An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It is not who we are as a nation. It is not America, and we cannot allow this to happen,” he emphasized.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now: unity. We will debate and we will disagree. That is not going to change. But we are not going to lose sight of who we are as Americans,” he said. “We must come together as a nation. We must come together as a nation to show who we are,” he concluded his morning remarks.

Despite the unanimous condemnation, some Republicans have placed direct blame for the attack on Biden. Particularly notable is the position of JD Vance, one of the favorites to be Trump’s running mate as vice presidential candidate. Vance said the shooting was “not an isolated incident.” “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric directly led to the attempted assassination of President Trump,” he tweeted. “Let’s be clear: this was an assassination attempt aided and abetted by the radical left and corporate media who incessantly call Trump a threat to democracy, fascists, or worse,” wrote Senator Tim Scott.

Biden has persistently called Trump a threat to democracy, right up until Saturday’s attack, for his refusal to accept his electoral defeat, his rejection of the peaceful and orderly transfer of power, his support for those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and for his xenophobic and authoritarian rhetoric, in which he has said that he will be a dictator on day one and has used language typical of Nazi Germany.

That has been one of Biden’s key lines of attack against Trump during the campaign and there is no doubt that the attack against the former president conditions the use of this type of message.

Trump, meanwhile, has emerged as a hero of the attack. His political instinct led him to raise his fist in triumph and defiance to convey to his followers that he was fine, that he was not afraid or cowed, despite the trail of blood coming from his ear. The iconic image of him standing powerfully with the American flag in the background above his head is the best electoral poster he could have imagined.

The former president traveled this Sunday from his club in New Jersey to Milwaukee (Wisconsin), where the Republican convention begins on Monday that will crown him not only as a presidential candidate but also as the undisputed leader of the party. Trump considered delaying his arrival in the wake of the attack, but ultimately decided to stick to his original plan to prevent a gunman from affecting his political agenda.