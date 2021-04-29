American President Joe Biden, speaking in Congress on Wednesday, April 28 (Thursday morning Moscow time), called for reforming the law enforcement system on the anniversary of the death of African American George Floyd, that is, by May 25. The text of his speech published The White house.

Biden approached Congressmen with a proposal to unite to restore trust between police and citizens, eradicate systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and reform law enforcement.

“I know that the Republicans have their own ideas and they have productive discussions with the Democrats. We need to work together to come to a consensus. Let’s do it next month (May), on the first anniversary of George’s death, ”said the head of the White House.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd died in intensive care in the city of Minneapolis, after being harshly detained by the police. He complained to the officers that he could not breathe. The death of a man caused massive protests and riots not only in the United States, but also in Europe.

In the summer of the same year, the US Democratic Party introduced a bill to Congress on massive police reform. The document proposes to limit the powers of the police to use force, prohibit suffocation, and allocate funds for independent investigations of police actions.

Donald Trump, who was then the president of the United States, outraged over the proposal to deprive the police of funding and said that law enforcement officers should use the “appropriate” level of violence in their work.