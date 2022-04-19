A US official told AFP that the meeting announced on Biden’s schedule is “part of our regular coordination with allies and partners to support Ukraine,” without specifying who would participate in the meeting via video link.

The White House said the meeting would include “efforts to hold Russia accountable” for its attack on Ukraine.

The meeting comes in the wake of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s assertion that Russian forces launched a large-scale attack in the eastern Donbass region, which they had been preparing for a long time, and of which Ukraine had warned for weeks.

Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew its forces from areas around the capital Kyiv and focused its efforts on Donbass, which has been partly controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

The United States and its Western allies are putting pressure on Moscow through sanctions, in addition to providing Ukraine with military and other aid.

Asked on Monday whether new measures against Moscow would be announced soon, State Department spokesman Ned Price replied: “We will continue to escalate our financial sanctions and other economic measures against the Russian Federation until Moscow reverses its military campaign against Ukraine.”

“We haven’t seen that yet, so we will continue to raise the costs” of the war on Russia, he added.