Man is arrested during protests in Havana (Cuba), on July 11, 2021. Dictatorship is judging and condemning participants of demonstrations, without respect for due process of law. 🇧🇷 Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

US President Joe Biden reiterated this Friday his call for the release of political prisoners detained in Cuba following the July 2021 protests on the island. Biden made that request in a statement on the occasion of Human Rights Day. “In light of oppression, these protesters courageously exercised their fundamental freedoms, including the right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” the president said.

Biden also said his administration stands with the Cuban people “while defending their human rights and giving opinions on Cuba’s future.” In addition, he announced that the US will continue to advocate for the release of all detainees in what he called a “brutal crackdown” and that it will continue to hold accountable “Cuban officials responsible for the violence against peaceful protests.”

Trials against the July 11, 2021 protesters have been taking place in Cuba since the end of that year. Families of the convicts and NGOs have criticized these processes, alleging lack of guarantees, fabrication of evidence and high exemplary penalties. Foreign media are denied access to the trials. Amnesty International applied unsuccessfully to participate. For its part, the Cuban Supreme Court ensures that due process of law has been observed in all open cases. According to the NGO Cubalex and Justicia 11J, after last year’s protests around 600 sentences were handed down, some of up to 30 years in prison.

Since July of this year, there have been new protests across the country, mainly between September and October, due to the prolonged and frequent blackouts and the management of the effects of Hurricane Ian on the national electrical system. The Cuban Observatory of Conflicts (OCC), based in Miami (USA), counted 589 protests in October, five more than those registered in July 2021. The Cuban Attorney General’s Office warned that it is investigating the recent protests, called of “criminal acts” by the Cuban dictatorship, and that they “will receive the corresponding legal and criminal response”.