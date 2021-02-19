US President Joe Biden at the Munich Security Conference will call on the world community to defend and strengthen democracy, reports TASS, citing excerpts from his speech published by the White House press service.

“Democracy does not happen by accident. We have to protect her. Strengthen it. Update it, ”reads the text of the speech.

Biden is expected to note that the democratic process in many places, including in Europe and the United States, is under threat. Also, the speech of the head of the United States emphasizes that the world is now “in the midst of a fundamental debate” between supporters of democracy and those who believe autocracy is the best way forward.

“This is a watershed moment. And I believe to the depths of my soul that democracy must prevail, ”says Biden.

Earlier it was reported that the Munich Security Conference this year will be held online. The event will take place on 19 February and will last for several hours.

The main topic of the conference will be a renewal of transatlantic cooperation.

Among the forum participants, in addition to Biden, are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteresch, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Microsoft technology corporation founder Bill Gates, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder.

The Munich Conference was founded in 1962 by the German publicist Ewald von Kleist as a “meeting of representatives of the defense ministries” of NATO member states.