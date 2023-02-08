US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday. Facing a politically divided Congress, Biden called for a “bipartisan effort” to consolidate his government for the remainder of his term. The economy, health, security and other internal issues predominated in the address.

He called on the Republicans, who now control the House of Representatives, to make efforts and work with him to pass future bills, with which he seeks to guarantee different rights such as education, health for all; limit police violence and the carrying of weapons, or strengthen American industry.

"To my Republican friends, I want to say that if we've been able to work together in the past, there's no reason we can't in this new Congress," Biden said.







The economic and fiscal issue occupied a large part of his speech. The president recalled that the current unemployment rate is the lowest in 50 years. He announced that more jobs will be created thanks to infrastructure projects and that he has set out to lead the country to become a leader in the semiconductor industry.

Biden attacked oil companies and multinationals for their high profits and for taking advantage of consumers. He especially denounced the high profits of the pharmaceutical industry.

The US president called for more social and health protection. He proposed a minimum tax rate on billionaires, lowering the price of medicines and making education possible for all.

Finally he called on Republicans to work with him to limit gun carrying and violence. These, although they sometimes refrained from responding to the calls of the head of state, maintained a cordial attitude and applauded him several times.

