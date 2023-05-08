US President Joe Biden has again asked Congress to ban semi-automatic rifles after a man opened fire this Saturday (06) at a mall in the state of Texas and killed eight people, including children.

The new shooting attack provoked scenes of panic at the Allen Premium Outlets, a large shopping complex in Allen, 40 km from Dallas, which was full.

Police said an officer was at the mall investigating another case when he heard the shots at 3:30 pm (5:30 pm GMT). The agent “engaged the suspect and neutralized the individual,” said Brian Harvey, head of the Allen Police Department.

Footage from security cameras circulating on the internet shows the moment the shooter got out of a car in the mall’s parking lot and opened fire on nearby people.

The shooter wore paramilitary gear and carried a semi-automatic rifle similar to the AR-15, as well as additional magazines. American vehicles identified the suspect as Mauricio García, 33.

Six people died on the spot and two succumbed to their injuries and died in hospital. Among the victims were children, according to a White House statement.

Three of the seven injured required emergency surgery, said Jonathan Boyd, commander of the Allen fire department.

It was the second-deadliest mass shooting of the year in the United States, after the shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., that killed 11 in January.

– Meaningless –

President Biden, who advocates stricter gun laws, on Sunday criticized “senseless acts of violence” in Texas and again urged Congress to take action.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill to ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. That mandates universal background checks. Demand secure storage (of weapons). End the immunity of gun manufacturers,” Biden said in a statement.

“I will enact it immediately. We need it to keep our streets safe,” she added.

But it is unlikely that the Democratic president’s appeal will be successful, as the Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are opposed to measures of greater control.

Biden also ordered American flags to fly at half-mast on all federal buildings by the late afternoon of May 11, as a “sign of respect for the victims,” ​​according to the White House.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting “an unspeakable tragedy.

But on Sunday, as Democrats reiterated calls for Congress to pass gun safety legislation and criticized Texas and other states for their permissive laws, Abbott, a Republican, declined to say whether he is considering restricting gun sales. of arms or enact other reforms.

“People want a quick fix. The long-term solution is to address the mental health issue,” Abbott told Fox News. He also highlighted that it is necessary to analyze the increase in “anger and violence” in the country.

Texas is one of the most permissive states when it comes to gun ownership. Local officials praised the swift action of the police officer who was on the scene.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the people who responded first, who rushed to the gunfire and acted quickly to neutralize the threat,” said Keith Self, a Republican congressman whose district includes the city of Allen.

“There are no more safe places. I don’t know what to do, ”said Jaynal Pervez, a man who ran into the mall after his daughter, who was there, called him to tell him what was going on.

Pervez reported chaotic scenes in the mall’s parking lot: “I saw shoes and cell phones in the streets.”

Allen’s attack was the latest in a wave of gun violence across the United States.

Last week, a man opened fire and killed five neighbors in Cleveland, a small Texas town, after one of them asked him to stop shooting a rifle in their backyard because their baby was sleeping.

Since the beginning of 2023, the country has recorded 199 mass shootings, according to the ‘Gun Violence Archive’, an NGO that defines such situations as acts that leave four or more people injured or dead.

With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest firearm-related death rate of any developed country: 49,000 in 2021, versus 45,000 the year before.