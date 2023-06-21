“My administration is committed to protecting the rights and safety of Americans while protecting privacy, tackling bias and misinformation, and making sure AI systems are secure before they are launched,” Biden said at an event in San Francisco.

And Biden met with a group of civil society leaders, who have previously criticized the influence of Big Tech, to discuss artificial intelligence.

Many governments are studying how to mitigate the risks of the emerging technology, which has increased its investment and popularity after the launch of the Microsoft-backed company (Open AI), the chatbot “ChatGBT”.

The Biden meeting included Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Humane Technology, Algorithmic Justice League founder Gwipo Lamwini, and Stanford University professor Rob Reich.

Regulators around the world are scrambling to establish rules governing the use of generative AI, which can generate text and images.

Biden also recently discussed the issue of artificial intelligence with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose government will hold the first global summit on the safety of this technology this year.

Biden is expected to discuss the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his current visit to the United States.

EU lawmakers last week approved changes to draft AI rules proposed by the European Commission in an effort to set a global standard for technology used in everything from automated factories to self-driving cars to chatbots.