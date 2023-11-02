Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The number of civilians killed in Jabalia is still unknown. Israel kills senior Hamas commander. The situation in the news ticker.

Update from November 2nd, 6:30 a.m.: There are conflicting reports of an Israeli drone being shot down during fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The radical Islamic militia said it had destroyed an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. The Israeli military confirmed the rocket launch but said the drone was “not damaged.” In response, the military “attacked the terrorist cell that fired the missile and the launch base,” the military said. Neither side initially provided any evidence for their claims.

Israel has sealed off the Gaza Strip and begun massive air and ground strikes. © Mohammad Abu Elsebah/dpa

According to the Israeli army, the number of civilians killed in Jabalia is still unknown

First report from November 2nd: Gaza – After the Israeli attack on targets in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, the exact extent of the damage and the number of victims remain unclear. Footage shows the devastating consequences of the attack, which, according to the army, also caused Hamas tunnels to collapse and leave a crater. Hamas is deliberately hiding behind civilian infrastructure there, said Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari. “They want this image of destruction.”

According to the Israeli army, the airstrike was aimed at a mastermind of the massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7th. 50 terrorists were killed in the operation in Jabalia. According to Palestinian information, at least 195 people were killed. Around 120 people are still missing under the rubble and at least 777 others are injured. There are therefore many civilians among the victims.

Biden calls for “pause” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again called for a “pause” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. “We probably need a break. A pause means time to get the prisoners out,” Biden said in response to an interjection during a speech that he should call for an immediate ceasefire. The White House clarified that Biden was referring to the hostages, not prisoners, held by Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

UN Palestinian Relief Agency on Gaza: “Tragedy is unprecedented”

The UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA has again called for a ceasefire in view of the numerous civilian casualties and the tense supply situation during the Israeli attacks on Hamas positions. “The scale of the tragedy is unprecedented,” said UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini after his first visit to the Gaza Strip since the start of the war. “A humanitarian ceasefire is long overdue,” said Lazzarini. “Without it, more people will be killed, the living will suffer more loss, and the once vibrant society will sink into mourning forever.” (talk to agencies)