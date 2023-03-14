Biden calls Florida’s policy on trans minors ‘shameful’

The US president, Joe Biden, described on Monday as “shameful” and “cruel” the policy of limitations towards trans children that prevails in Florida, a state governed by Republican Ron DeSantis. “My mom would say that what’s happening in Florida is shameful to say the least. What they’re doing is just terrible,” Biden said.

According to an excerpt from an interview on ‘The Daily Show’. “It’s not like a child woke up one day and said, ‘You know what? I’ve decided to become a man or a woman,'” she said.

“They are human beings. They have feelings. They have emotions (…) it seems cruel to me,” said the 80-year-old Democrat, who is increasingly showing signs that he will run for re-election in 2024. DeSantis, who is emerging as possible Republican presidential candidate, defends ultra-conservative positions on moral issues.

The governor was the promoter of a strongly criticized law dubbed “Don’t say gay” (“Do not talk about gays”), which strongly restricts the teaching in schools of subjects related to sexual orientation and gender. In addition, the Florida College of Physicians has decided to prohibit trans minors from accessing treatments with puberty blockers, hormone administration and surgery.

