The President of the United States, Joe Biden, described as “outrageous” this Tuesday (2) the Florida Supreme Court decision that led to the ban on abortion after six weeks, implemented by Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

“It’s outrageous. Florida’s bans — as well as proposals from Republican elected officials across the country — are putting the health and lives of millions of women at risk,” Biden said in a statement.

“These extreme laws take away women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions and threaten doctors with prison time for simply providing the care they were trained to provide,” Biden argued.

The Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling on Monday that upheld a state law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but also authorized a proposed amendment to the state Constitution to establish a “right” to the procedure to be voted by the voters of the American state in November.

A lawsuit challenging the 15-week deadline had been filed by the abortion clinic chain Planned Parenthood, and maintaining the law, in practice, will result in another stricter law, which prevents the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, being applied. .

This is because DeSantis had signed a law last year that provided that the ban after six weeks would go into effect one month after a possible state Supreme Court decision confirming the previous 15-week deadline.

On the other hand, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a request from the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, that a proposed constitutional amendment on the “right to abortion” not be voted on on November 5, the date of the presidential election in the States United.

In January, pro-abortion activists gathered the necessary number of signatures for this bill, which would prohibit laws that "prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability.

or as necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's health care provider," was put to a vote by the Florida electorate.

“The vice president [Kamala] Harris and I stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose, including in Florida, where voters will have the opportunity to speak out in November in support of a reproductive freedom ballot initiative,” Biden said.

Last April, when DeSantis signed the six-week law, Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, who introduced the bill in the Florida House, declared that the law gave the state “the opportunity to lead the national debate on the importance of protecting life and giving each child the opportunity to be born and find their purpose.” (With EFE Agency)