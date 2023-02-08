Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden described the climate crisis as an “existential threat,” indicating that he was “proud” of his country’s response to this challenge, despite the fact that the economy will continue to depend on oil and gas in the near future.

“The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red state or a blue state,” Biden said in his “State of the Union” speech. “It’s an existential threat, and we have an obligation not to ourselves but to our children and grandchildren to confront this crisis.”

During the speech, the US president described democracy in his country as “indomitable” and pledged to work with the opposition Republican Party.

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden cited progress in the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and stressed that a deeply divided Congress could overcome its differences.

“We are often told that Democrats and Republicans cannot work together, but over the past two years we have proven the skeptics and opponents wrong,” said Democrat Biden.

He added, “I say to my Republican friends that if we were able to work together in the previous congressional session, there is no reason why we should not work together and reach a consensus on important things in the current session as well.”

However, some Republicans booed at times during his speech, which lasted nearly 73 minutes. The Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, sat behind Biden for the first time.

“Mr. Speaker, I don’t want to discredit you, but I look forward to working with you,” Biden said, causing lawmakers to laugh with his words.

Biden faced Republican lawmakers eager to put their conservative mark on American politics, four years after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives.

An important test of this bipartisan challenge is the White House’s push to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, which must be raised in the coming months to avoid default.

The White House said Biden would not negotiate this imperative, as Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for their support.

Seeking to project optimism ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign, Biden said the economy benefits from 12 million new jobs. He praised the resilience and strength of the economy, as unemployment fell to its lowest level in 54 years last January, adding that Covid-19 no longer controls the lives of Americans.