Declaration comes 1 day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing

US President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. The statement was given on Tuesday (June 20, 2023), 1 day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Xi.

Biden said his counterpart “got very upset” when the US shot down an alleged Chinese balloon in February last year because “he didn’t know it was there”.

According to the Democrat,this is a huge embarrassment to dictators. When they don’t know what happened. That [o balão] he shouldn’t be going where he was. He was blown off course”.

The Chinese balloon was shot down by the US Armed Forces, who said they had found an information gathering device inside the equipment. China denies this and says the balloon was used only for scientific research.

BLINKEN IN CHINA

On Monday (June 19), Blinken met with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes and was considered a “progress” in negotiations with the US, according to the Chinese president. The purpose of the visit was to ensure that disputes between countries do not turn into conflicts.

Initially, the meeting was scheduled for February this year, but it was postponed after the Chinese balloon was found flying over the US.