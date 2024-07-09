Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

Contrary to numerous calls to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency in the US election campaign, Biden is calling on his Democrats to unite.

Washington, DC – Since his appearance in a TV debate against his Republican opponent and predecessor Donald Trump stands US President Joe Biden with his candidacy for the Democrats This week, the head of state took an unusual step and spoke on the US broadcaster’s breakfast television program MSNBC to call.

In a live broadcast on Monday morning, Biden made a challenge and announced that he would support the designated candidate of the republican to beat him again this year. He called his appearance in the TV debate against Trump a “terrible evening” and stressed, “I really regret that this happened.”

A visitor to a campaign event in the US state of Wisconsin calls on Biden with a sign to “pass the torch”. © Scott Olson/AFP

Biden’s appeal to Democrats: US President sticks to planned candidacy

This was preceded by Biden’s appearance at MSNBC a turbulent week in which some representatives of the Democratic Party, the media and also comments from the US population criticized the 81-year-old Biden had called forto withdraw his candidacy and make way for someone younger. The incumbent US President has also recently made a less than optimistic impression in election polls.

Nevertheless, the incumbent has repeatedly stated in the past week that he intends to stick to his candidacy. He recently made this clear in an open letter to the Democratic representatives in the US Congress In the letter, Biden stresses that he would not run again “if I did not absolutely believe that I am the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024” and calls on his Democrats to be united.

US election campaign: Appearance at NATO summit becomes key moment for Biden

Over the last few days, more and more voices from Biden’s party have been heard expressing skepticism about the incumbent’s prospects of success and, in addition to Biden’s age, worried about his health The US President has recently not only appeared less dynamic than usual, but also frail in some situations, as outsiders and correspondents have repeatedly reported. Trump’s team had loudly mocked Biden last week and advised him to push ahead with “his powerful and far-reaching campaign”.

The Democratic Party’s nominating convention, at which a final decision on Biden’s candidacy is to be made, is planned for August 19 to 22 in Chicago. Whether Biden will reconsider his decision to run again by then will also be determined by his appearance at the NATO-anniversary summit in Washington, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and could be a test of Biden’s mental fitness in front of a global audience. A particularly exciting event is a planned press conference on the last day of the summit – an appointment at which he will have to react spontaneously and not be able to read from the teleprompter as he does in his campaign appearances. (saka with dpa/AFP)