Biden called Trump his professor instead of his predecessor
US President Joe Biden made a mistake and called former American leader Donald Trump his professor, and not his predecessor (predecessor). TASS.
“My professor — I won’t talk about my professor, listen — my predecessor took a different course: deplete the economy, cut taxes for the very rich and large corporations, significantly increase the budget deficit,” Biden said at a speech in Wisconsin.
