US President Biden called the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine a temporary measure

US President Joe Biden in an interview with CNN declaredthat the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine is a temporary measure until Western countries increase the production of conventional 155-mm caliber shells.

The American leader explained the decision to transfer the needs of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “They are trying to break through these trenches and stop these tanks. But it was not an easy decision,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Washington will transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. The White House also expressed confidence that Ukraine would use weapons on the territory of the country, minimizing the risks to its own population.

At the same time, the day before, UN Secretary General António Guterres spoke out against the supply of US cluster munitions to Kyiv.