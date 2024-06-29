Biden says Trump is the real threat to the US

Current US President Joe Biden called former US leader Donald Trump a genuine threat to the country. He made the statement at a fundraising event for his campaign in New York, writes RIA News.

The politician also assessed his work as head of state. He stated that he confidently copes with his responsibilities. “I wouldn’t run again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I could do my job,” he said.

On June 27, the first debate between Biden and former US President Donald Trump took place in the United States.