Reuters: Biden told the G7 and NATO that the explosion in Poland was due to Ukrainian air defense missiles

US President Joe Biden told the United States’ partners in the G7 and NATO that the explosions in Poland were the result of Ukrainian air defense. This is reported Reuters with reference to sources in the North Atlantic Alliance.

The agency notes that the incident in Poland raised fears of escalation between Russia and NATO.

Earlier it became known about Poland’s plans to activate the fourth article of the NATO charter after the fall of a rocket in the country. It involves consultation with members of the bloc if, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity or security of a NATO country is threatened.

On November 15, ZET radio reported that two rockets had fallen on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewodow. As a result, two people died. Later, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced the fall of a Russian-made rocket. Biden called an emergency meeting with world leaders because of the incident.