US President Joe Biden described his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as frank. He spoke about this during his speech on Russia. It was broadcast on Youtube-channel of the White House.

Related materials

“I was frank and respectful, our conversation was frank and respectful,” he said. The President added that the conversation touched upon the nature of the relationship between Washington and Moscow. “Our two great countries have a significant responsibility for global stability,” Biden added.

The American leader also told Putin about a proportional response to Russia’s actions. In this regard, he stressed that the United States could impose even tougher sanctions. “I clearly told President Putin that we could go further, but I decided not to. I chose proportionality, ”Biden said.

On April 15, Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the hostile activity of Russia in the cybersphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign states. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow’s response to the sanctions will be “inevitable” and tough.

On April 13, Presidents Putin and Biden held a telephone conversation. During the conversation, the heads of state discussed a number of regional and global issues, the American leader invited his Russian counterpart to meet in person for the first time. He wanted to meet with Putin in the coming months on the territory of a third country. It is assumed that during the meeting, the parties will discuss the full range of issues relevant to relations between the two countries at the present time.