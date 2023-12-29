The Russian-Ukrainian conflict inevitably affects other countries and is therefore a threat to NATO. US President Joe Biden stated this in statementpublished on the White House website on Friday, December 29.

“The stakes in this fight go far beyond Ukraine. They affect the entire NATO alliance, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations,” the American leader said.

At the same time, he emphasized that US citizens can be proud of the US assistance to Ukraine. Biden pointed out the need for continued support and called on Congress to allow money to be allocated to the Kyiv regime next year.

“Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without further delay,” the US President said.

Earlier that day, an unidentified object entered Polish airspace and was accompanied by the country's air defense. After this, the object disappeared from radar. Due to the incident, the forces and means available to the army were mobilized.

Later on Friday, Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an urgent meeting with the military leadership after a violation of the republic's airspace by Ukraine.

As an informed source told Izvestia, the missile that flew into Poland could have been an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 or S-200 complex of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). He noted that since the beginning of the special operation, Soviet-made Ukrainian missiles had already flown towards the Poles, which they launched to intercept Russian missiles.

On December 19, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced the impossibility of providing assistance to Ukraine bypassing the US Congress. He added that Washington does not have a “magic pot” from which it could draw assistance to Kyiv without a congressional decision on additional funding.

Prior to this, on December 14, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby reproached Republicans for leaving Ukraine without help by going on New Year's holidays and not coordinating a request for a new military aid package.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.