Biden announced his readiness to negotiate with President Putin on the completion of the NWO in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden does not exclude the possibility of negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Ukraine if he “shows interest” in ending the conflict. The politician announced this at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, writes RIA News.

The head of state called the condition under which he is ready to negotiate with Moscow. According to him, he should see the desire of Russia to complete the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

Mr. Putin… here I have to choose my words very carefully. I am ready to talk to Mr. Putin if he really shows interest in ending the war. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

At the same time, Biden clarified that he does not plan contacts with his Russian counterpart in the near future. Negotiations with Moscow will take place only in consultation with NATO, not on an independent basis, the politician added.

West and negotiations

Western media have repeatedly reported that the United States is seeking negotiations between the two countries. The Washington Post, citing sources, said the Biden administration is privately urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show openness to dialogue with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised not to put pressure on Kyiv in this matter.

We will never put pressure on Ukraine to make a compromise that will be unacceptable to it. If we want to achieve a sustainable peace, we must respect the Ukrainians and the fact that they themselves must choose the conditions and the moment for negotiations Emmanuel Macron French President

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that contacts with Putin are very important. He called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Russia’s position

The Russian side has repeatedly said that Moscow is ready and open for negotiations. At the same time, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, explained that negotiations with Ukraine are currently impossible due to the position of Kyiv. According to him, Ukraine must have the political will and readiness to discuss the demands made by Moscow.

Indeed, no negotiations are possible now, because the Ukrainian side absolutely denies them. Special military operation continues Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

According to an administration official, the Ukrainian authorities have “seven Fridays in a week” – they either negotiate or refuse.

Putin noted that if Kyiv matures, the intermediary efforts of those who now offer them will be in demand. He urged to wait until the “good will” of Kyiv is ripe for the discussion of the world.

We have always said that we are open. We even reached certain agreements in Istanbul, these agreements were actually almost initialed. Everything, as soon as the troops withdrew from Kyiv, the desire to negotiate with the Kyiv authorities immediately disappeared. If they mature before that, please, then, probably, the mediation efforts of all those who are interested in this will be in demand. Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation

Position of Ukraine

Zelensky said he had received signals from allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. He added that he did not want to discuss peace with Russia “behind the scenes.” The politician listed “absolutely clear” conditions for negotiations.

Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, reparation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

past rounds of negotiations

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, several face-to-face rounds of talks between contact groups took place. Representatives of Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly met in Belarus, and the last meeting of the delegations was held in Istanbul on March 29. Before that, talks were also held between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Ukraine Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba.