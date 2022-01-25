US President Joe Biden called Fox News journalist Peter Doucy a “stupid son of a bitch” on live television. He said these words at an event with the participation of media representatives, informs American channel Fox News.

After the introductory speech of the head of state and members of his administration, the press was asked to leave the hall, but the reporters began to reveal their questions. To this, Biden noted that he did not like to answer them, since journalists never cover the essence of the meeting. One of the correspondents who yelled out their questions was Dusi, known for his criticism of Biden and his policies. Biden, in response to the cries of a Fox News correspondent, noted that Dusi’s words were “a valuable observation.” “More inflation,” the President said quietly, and sighed. He then continued his speech and, almost without moving his lips and looking at the media representative, added: “What a stupid son of a bitch…”.

It is noted that after the incident, Dusi discussed live with his colleagues what happened from the White House lawn. He stressed that he did not even hear, because of the noise, how Biden insulted him.

Earlier, the American leader called the question of one of the journalists about his approaches to working with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stupid. At the close of the public event, a spokeswoman for Fox News Channel yelled, “Why are you waiting for Putin to make the first move, sir?” It is not specified which side of the relations between the two states she spoke about.