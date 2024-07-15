Biden in interview with NBC News: I have a damn good mental acuity

US President Joe Biden in an interview with NBC News statedthat he has a damn good mental acuity.

“I’ve done more in three and a half years than any president has done in a long time. I’m prepared to be judged on that,” Biden said.

Asked who he consults on such important issues as whether to stay in the race or drop out, Biden replied: “Myself.” “I’ve been doing this for a long time,” the president said.