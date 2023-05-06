MSNBC: Biden called himself the most seasoned US presidential contender of all time

US President Joe Biden has described himself as the most experienced presidential contender of all time. So, the 80-year-old politician said in an interview with the TV channel MSNBCthat “gained a hell of a lot of wisdom.”

“Besides, I know more than the vast majority of people, I have more experience than anyone who has ever been nominated for this post,” the president also explained.

Biden expressed confidence that he had “proved his integrity and effectiveness” to the American people. And, despite his advanced age, he is ready to participate in the elections again.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. On April 25, incumbent President Joe Biden announced that he would seek re-election to the highest government post. In a Twitter address, he called it his job to defend American democracy.

In turn, former US President Donald Trump said that he is able to win the next presidential election three times. He also called his successor as head of the White House, Biden, incompetent and ridiculed his physical abilities. In November last year, Trump officially announced his participation in the upcoming presidential election.