US President Joe Biden has called for the release of Brittney Griner, a basketball player convicted of drug smuggling. This was announced on August 4 press office White House.

“Today, US citizen Britney Griner received a prison sentence, which is another reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully holding Brittney. This is unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Biden said.

He also assured that his administration will continue to work and use all possible ways to return Greiner, along with convicted spy Paul Whelan, to the United States as soon as possible.

On August 4, the Khimki City Court found two-time Olympic champion Greiner guilty of drug smuggling. She was sentenced to nine years in a general regime colony and a fine of 1 million rubles.

Greiner was detained by customs officers at Sheremetyevo Airport in February. She was found to have vapes with cannabis oil. A criminal case was opened against the athlete under the article “Smuggling of drugs in a significant amount” (part 2 of article 229.1 and part 1 of article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

On July 5, Greiner sent an open letter to Biden with a request to facilitate her release from the Russian pre-trial detention center. Two days later, the basketball player fully admitted her guilt, stating that she had no intent to commit a crime.

During the trial on July 27, Greiner said that she had injured her spine, knee and broken ankle. She asked the doctor to prescribe marijuana, as there are many side effects from conventional analgesics. She stressed that she knew about the drug ban in Russia, and vapes with a narcotic substance were thrown into a bag along with other things in a hurry.