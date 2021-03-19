US President Joe Biden has been called “an empty teleprompter suit.” This is how the son of former American leader Donald Trump reacted in Twitter on the offer of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a live conversation with Biden.

“The whole world knows that we do not have a leader, only an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he cannot even cope with it),” said Donald Trump Jr.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.

Commenting on the words of the American leader, Putin said that he would like to have an open conversation with Biden on the air. The Russian president explained that he could discuss strategic stability, the coronavirus pandemic and regional conflicts with his American counterpart. Putin added that he is going to the taiga this weekend, so he is ready to hold talks with American leader Joe Biden either on Friday or after his trip.