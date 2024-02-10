Former CIA analyst Johnson: Russia considers Biden incapable of making decisions

US President Joe Biden poses a threat to the country's security due to health problems. About it stated ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview with the YouTube channel Stephen Gardner.

He pointed out that the head of state suffers from memory loss, which raises doubts about his ability to govern the country. The expert noted that authorities in other countries, including Russia, have come to a similar opinion.

Thus, according to him, Russian leader Vladimir Putin considers dialogue with his American colleague pointless. “The real question, the unanswered question, we saw this in the interview [журналиста] Tucker Carlson with Vladimir Putin. Even the Russians are wondering who the hell is in charge, who actually makes the decisions,” Johnson lamented.

He recalled that Biden’s deteriorating mental state was discussed three years ago. The expert expressed confidence that the president’s “dementia” will continue to develop, and no improvements are expected.

Earlier, Johns Hopkins University professor and surgeon Marty Macari confirmed that the American leader is showing signs of progressive age-related dementia. He also doubted that his condition would stabilize.