American President Joe Biden called a question from one of the journalists about his approaches to working with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stupid, the White House press pool said.

Approach to working with Putin

At the close of the public event, a spokeswoman for Fox News Channel yelled, “Why are you waiting for Putin to make the first move, sir?” It is not specified which side of the relations between the two states she spoke about.

To this, Biden replied that he considered the journalist’s question stupid.

What a stupid question Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The American media and politicians have repeatedly accused Biden of indecision in relation to Moscow and the head of Russia. Former US chief of ground forces in Europe Ben Hodges believes that the United States should increase diplomatic pressure on Russia, as well as strengthen relations with Ukraine and Turkey.

Related materials:

Biden has been criticized for being hesitant to impose sanctions on Russia. During the December talks, he refused to “shake his finger” at Putin, which was also assessed negatively. Biden conducted the talks in a “professional, candid, direct manner.”

Preparing an “invasion”

Relations between Washington and Moscow have escalated further amid discussions about Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine. The West continues to accuse Moscow of pulling troops to the border with Ukraine and allegedly preparing an offensive. The American side assumes that the attack will begin in the spring.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia is not going to attack any state. According to President Vladimir Putin, NATO’s statements are alarmist. The Kremlin called them empty and groundless.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov believes that relations between Russia and NATO “came to the red line” due to the approach of the North Atlantic Alliance to Ukraine.

We are witnessing a gradual NATO invasion of the territory of Ukraine with its infrastructure, its instructors, stocks of defensive and offensive weapons, training of the Ukrainian military, and the like. Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

Threatened with sanctions

On Thursday, January 20, Biden spoke about Putin’s attitude towards the war. In his opinion, the Russian president “will test the West, the United States and NATO as seriously as he can.” He threatened Russia with unprecedented sanctions in case the situation around Ukraine escalated. Biden allowed a less harsh reaction if the Russian army made a “small sortie.”

I think he still doesn’t want a full scale war. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The White House did not rule out a meeting between Biden and the Russian president. The US will decide on further dialogue with the country after the meeting of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov