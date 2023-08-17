Camp David, the presidential retreat in the Catoctin Mountains of Maryland, is the living history of American diplomacy. Joe Biden has chosen the rustic and relaxed setting where peace was negotiated between Egypt and Israel in 1978 to receive the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol this Friday. It will be the first trilateral summit between the leaders and in it Washington wants to cement an alliance with Tokyo and Seoul that includes a more fluid relationship and the holding of joint military maneuvers. The United States wants to bring its two main Asian allies closer to each other to counter China’s power in the region.

Like past presidents, Biden occasionally uses Camp David, just over an hour from Washington, as a retreat and workplace. There he took his team to negotiate the suspension of the debt ceiling. But this is the first time in his more than two and a half years as president that he has used that place to receive international leaders, in a gesture that shows the importance he attaches to this trilateral summit.

Japan and South Korea have maintained relations of suspicion, mistrust and coldness since World War II. However, given the power of China and the threat of North Korea, they have been overcoming their reluctance and strengthening relations as natural allies in the current geopolitical context. Biden wants to consolidate that rapprochement. Washington has plans to make the trilateral summit an annual event and also plans to open a three-way crisis hotline.

The three leaders had already met in the context of broader international summits, but this time they are doing it alone, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked on Tuesday in Washington. “This summit comes at a time when our region and the world are being tested by geopolitical competition, the climate crisis, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and nuclear provocations. Our strengthened commitment is part of our broader efforts to revitalize, strengthen and unite our alliances and partnerships, and in this case, to help realize a shared vision of a free and open, prosperous, secure, resilient and connected Indo-Pacific. ”, Blinken said at a press conference.

In his time as Deputy Secretary of State under the presidency of Barack Obama, that trilateral relationship was already one of Blinken’s priorities. The head of US diplomacy noted that the leaders will have the opportunity to discuss and strengthen practical cooperation on a series of shared priorities, “from physical security to economic security, from humanitarian aid to development financing, from health global access to critical and emerging technologies,” he said.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during a press conference in Washington on August 15. JIM LO SCALZO (EFE)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“What you will see on Friday is a very ambitious set of initiatives that seek to strengthen the trilateral commitment, both now and in the future,” Kurt Campbell, the head of the Indo-Pacific region within the National Security Council of the United States, said on Wednesday. White House at an event at the Brookings Institution, in which he praised the rapprochement between the two countries: “What President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida have done has exceeded expectations. Sometimes, against the advice of their own advisers and staff, they have taken steps that elevate the Japan-South Korea relationship to a new level.”

historical grievances

Yoon has had to face internal criticism for the improvement of his relations with Japan, trying to overcome historical grievances, especially that referred to sexual slavery during World War II. It is estimated that up to 200,000 women in different Asian countries were tricked or forced into prostitution in Imperial Japanese Army brothels, many of them in South Korea. Seoul and Tokyo have been taking steps in economic, military and technological cooperation.

The United States has bilateral alliances with both South Korea and Japan, but wants to strengthen the three-way relationship, although a joint defense agreement is not on the cards for now. “I think we can imagine a future with more ambition, but (…) the key is not to cross the line, to go step by step to build properly and not go beyond the domestic context that we deal with,” Campbell explained.

On his first trip to Asia, in May 2022, Biden visited both Seoul and Tokyo, sparking Chinese anger at what Beijing already perceived as an attempt to forge a trilateral alliance.

The South Korean president visited the White House last April with an emphasis on the nuclear threat from his northern neighbor. Washington has strengthened its cooperation with Seoul on the use of nuclear weapons to counter North Korean threats, and the South Korean government has maintained its commitment not to develop its own nuclear weapons. Biden and Yoon pledged to “develop an increasingly strong mutual defense relationship” and reaffirmed their commitment to combined defense under the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries. “A North Korean nuclear strike against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable and will spell the end of any regime that takes such action,” Biden said during the post-meeting press conference.

Earlier, in January, Biden received Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, stressing that the United States is “totally, absolutely, exhaustively committed” to Japan’s defense. Both agreed to promote Japan’s military role in Asia and modernize the bilateral alliance, essential for both countries in the face of the threat that both perceive in the rise of China.

It has been the growing power of China and the threat of North Korea, especially after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which have contributed to a closer relationship between Japan and South Korea. In the context of the geostrategic rivalry between the United States and China, Biden wants to consolidate this rapprochement as a counterweight against the Asian superpower.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.