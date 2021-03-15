PPresident Joe Biden has hired one of his closest confidants to ensure the lawful and efficient disbursement of the $ 1.9 trillion from the recently passed stimulus and rescue package: Gene Sperling served as head of the National Economic under Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama Council and was thus involved in the introduction of central government programs. According to the White House, he played a central role in organizing the rescue of the American auto industry after the financial crisis.

Biden used Sperling’s appointment to criticize the previous government for managing the first bailout package passed in March 2020. She allowed the billions earmarked for small businesses to go to corporations with the best political connections. Small tool shops or beauty salons, on the other hand, which needed help most urgently, have been neglected. 400,000 small businesses have given up.

Biden said Congress had set up a committee of inspectors to oversee the efficient and lawful spending of government funds. The Trump administration, however, fired the head of the committee in one of its first measures.

Biden is apparently concerned about reports that state aid disbursements are ending up in the hands of fraudsters. There are reports from various states that some of the aid has gone to fraudsters who have been able to secure it with stolen identities such as social security numbers, bank transfers and checks. According to initial estimates, losses in the billions have already been recorded. According to Biden, Sperling has already started work.